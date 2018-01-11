× Bon Jovi to perform at BMO Harris Bradley Center in April

MILWAUKEE — The BMO Harris Bradley Center announced Thursday, January 11th that newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees Bon Jovi will return to the BMO Harris Bradley Center for a sixth and final time on Sunday, April 29th (alternate date Monday, April 30.)

The concert – very likely the last major show to be held at the Center and part of Bon Jovi’s This House Is Not for Sale tour presented by Live Nation – will celebrate the building’s vibrant, 30-year history and help close it in style.

General public tickets will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19.

Live Nation and BMO Harris Bradley Center pre-sales will be offered from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, and American Express and fan club presales are available from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Select online ticket purchases will include a CD of the original This House Is Not for Sale. Visit www.bonjovi.com for updated tour and ticketing information.

According to a press release from the BMO Harris Bradley Center, in recognition of the Center’s three decades of serving the community and Jon Bon Jovi’s long history with the building, a portion of concert proceeds will be donated to charity, including Camp Hometown Heroes, a local program providing caring support to children of fallen U.S. military heroes, said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

While the concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, the Milwaukee Bucks playoff schedule could include a possible home game on that date. In that situation, Bon Jovi would perform at the Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 30, Costello said.

All tickets originally issued for the April 29 concert would be honored.

“The NBA playoffs schedule won’t be known until later this spring, but we want to allow fans the most time possible to make room in their schedules to see such a great performer. We are grateful to Mr. Bon Jovi and his tour for graciously working with us to accommodate this potential date change,” Costello said. “A concert by a world-class, Hall of Fame act and an NBA playoff game are exciting events on their own, and to have both happening here over a 24-hour period would make some truly special final season memories for our fans.”