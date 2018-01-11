Business Insider: Sam’s Club stores across the nation close abruptly; sign posted at West Allis location

WEST ALLIS — Sam’s Club officials announced on Twitter Thursday, Jan. 11 they’ve “decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”
FOX6 News received the below photos from a viewer at the Sam’s Club location in West Allis Thursday, near 108th and Greenfield — where a sign on the door informed customers and employees that the store was closed, and would reopen “tomorrow,” Friday, Jan. 12.
Meanwhile, an employee who works at the West Allis store told FOX6 News she showed up to work and the store was closed Thursday morning. A manager told employees the company would be making an announcement, and she then received a packet via FedEx at her home, indicating the store would close.
PHOTO GALLERY
Photo Gallery
According to Business Insider, Sam’s Club closures are taking place nationwide, with Business Insider reporting “in some cases, employees were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday.”
Below is a running list of stores Business Insider has confirmed to be closing:
-
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
- 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
- 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
- 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
- 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
- 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
- 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
- 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
- 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
- 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
- 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
- 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
- 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
- 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
- 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
- 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
- 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
- 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
- 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
- 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
- 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
- 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
- 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
- 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
- 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
-
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
- 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
- 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
-
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
- 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
- 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
- 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
- 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
- 600 N Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186
- 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214 (no longer listed on Sam’s Club store locator)
- 6705 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132
- 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
FOX6’s partners in Madison, WMTV have confirmed the store on Watts Rd. will close permanently effective Jan. 26. That’s according to a sign on the doors.
According to an automated message on the Watts Road location’s phone line, the store will be closed Thursday, Jan. 11 and will reopen to customers on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., WMTV is reporting.
Employees with Sam’s Club told WMTV they were notified about the closing Thursday morning, and said when the announcement came down, some people cried and many were upset. No one was expecting the store to close, the employees said they felt sales were doing well.
The closures come on the same day that Walmart announced it was raising starting hourly wages to $11, expanding employee benefits, and offering workers bonuses of up to $1,000.