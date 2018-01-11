Business Insider: Sam’s Club stores across the nation close abruptly; sign posted at West Allis location

WEST ALLIS — Sam’s Club officials announced on Twitter Thursday, Jan. 11 they’ve “decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

FOX6 News received the below photos from a viewer at the Sam’s Club location in West Allis Thursday, near 108th and Greenfield — where a sign on the door informed customers and employees that the store was closed, and would reopen “tomorrow,” Friday, Jan. 12.

Meanwhile, an employee who works at the West Allis store told FOX6 News she showed up to work and the store was closed Thursday morning. A manager told employees the company would be making an announcement, and she then received a packet via FedEx at her home, indicating the store would close.

PHOTO GALLERY

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Pharmacies will stay open for at least two weeks, and we will work with each state’s Board of Pharmacy to help guide this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

To find an open club in your area, visit https://t.co/mmuSiAKfl7 — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

According to Business Insider, Sam’s Club closures are taking place nationwide, with Business Insider reporting “in some cases, employees were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday.”

Below is a running list of stores Business Insider has confirmed to be closing:

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515

3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426

2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077

22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357

741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001

7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719

600 N Springdale Rd, Waukesha, WI 53186

1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214 (no longer listed on Sam’s Club store locator)

6705 S 27th St, Franklin, WI 53132

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133

FOX6’s partners in Madison, WMTV have confirmed the store on Watts Rd. will close permanently effective Jan. 26. That’s according to a sign on the doors.

According to an automated message on the Watts Road location’s phone line, the store will be closed Thursday, Jan. 11 and will reopen to customers on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m., WMTV is reporting.

Employees with Sam’s Club told WMTV they were notified about the closing Thursday morning, and said when the announcement came down, some people cried and many were upset. No one was expecting the store to close, the employees said they felt sales were doing well.

The closures come on the same day that Walmart announced it was raising starting hourly wages to $11, expanding employee benefits, and offering workers bonuses of up to $1,000.