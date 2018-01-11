Grand opening: Bowlero is “the kind of interactive fun that lets you forget about everything”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A set of renovated and re-imagined lanes are ready to bowl you over in Tosa. Carl spent the morning at Bowlero, getting us ready for their grand opening -- and shows us what makes this different than your typical alley.

About Bowlero (website)

Bowlero is immersive entertainment at its best—the kind of interactive fun that lets you forget about everything and just enjoy the moment. When you roll in, you’ll find a wonderful distraction in every corner of our hipster-inspired, retro-awesome venue. Bowl on blacklight lanes. Hit up our interactive arcade. Join a laser tag battle or traverse our ropes courses (at select locations). Or just explore the over-the-top culinary creations of our inventive menus.

Bowlero is a youngin’ with an old soul—combining modern convenience with vintage style in a venue that’s perfect for parties and powered by nostalgia.