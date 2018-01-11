× Rival breast pumps vie for CES technology show attention

It’s a battle of the breast pumps at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas.

One model, Willow, is set to hit the market later this year as the only wearable pump not attached to tubes, cords or bottles. But founders of rival Freemie pitch theirs as a more practical, hospital-grade alternative, despite having to plug it in. It’s already on the market and heading to Babies R Us stores.

The two hands-free pumps vied for attention in a “baby tech” showcase. It also features an internet-connected baby bottle for tracking feedings and new inventions for predicting ovulation.

It’s the third time CES has hosted a baby-focused area on its show floors, reflecting growing investment in tech innovations for parenting, pregnancy and women’s health.