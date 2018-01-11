× “This system is tricky:” Rain mixed with freezing temperatures worries drivers on the road

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The rain mixing with the dropping temperatures has some people worried. Especially for those in the smaller communities. Once the crews commit to putting salt down, it’s a lot of resources they are using and it can be very expensive.

It seems only in Wisconsin, on a day we break the record high temperature, our focus is worried about the possibility of ice on the ride home.

“This system is tricky because of the rain as to when it’s going to start getting cold and when it’s going to stop raining,” said Dennis Lillge, Ixonia highway superintendent.

Ixonia Highway Superintendent, Dennis Lillge, has been around many years and has seen it all. He’s forced to come up with a salting game plan for his small town on Thursday.

“I don’t want to put it down now because it’s still raining. If it rains too much it’s going to wash it off anyway. So that’s just a waste of money too,” said Lillge.

The worry coming from out west, where Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras froze over near the Wisconsin Dells.

As the winds of change struck the FOX6 viewing area, drivers were surprised how quickly the temperatures fell.

“I didn’t bring any hats, mittens or gloves, which I didn’t think ahead but that’s OK. I’m almost home,” said Ashley Wichman.

The celebration of shedding layers from hours earlier didn’t last.

“It’s better than the negative wind chills we’ve been having the last two months,” said William Gebhard. “I didn’t even get to enjoy it. I was at work. I’m kind of sad.”

A wacky Wisconsin weather day that began with thoughts of spring, and ended with us back in reality.

“Not looking forward to tomorrow but I’ll take the little bit we have left tonight,” said Wichman.

Good news, officials say there have been no major issues on the roads as of 9 p.m.