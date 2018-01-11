Warm up with a big bowl of chili: See how to make cowboy beef and black bean chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Cold winter weather is returning -- so warm up with a big bowl of chili. Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new recipe.

Cowboy Beef and Black Bean Chili

Ingredients

2 pounds Ground Beef (95% lean)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1-1/2 cups chopped onions

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 medium yellow bell peppers, chopped

1 large jalapeño pepper, seeded, finely chopped

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves, crushed

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves, crushed

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 can (28 ounces) crushed canned tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chili-seasoned or zesty-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (14 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

12 ounces dark beer

1/3 cup tomato paste

1 tablespoon honey

2 cans (15 ounces each) black beans, rinsed, drained

Chopped fresh cilantro (optional)

Instructions

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef; cook over medium heat 8 to10 minutes, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from stockpot with slotted spoon. Set aside. Pour off drippings.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Heat oil in same stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onions and garlic; cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes or until onions are tender. Add bell peppers and jalapeño; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until peppers are tender.

Return beef crumbles to stockpot. Add chili powder, cumin, oregano, thyme and red pepper; cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in crushed tomatoes, diced tomatoes, broth, beer, tomato paste and honey; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 45 minutes. Uncover stockpot; continue simmering 30 minutes or until thickened to desired consistency, stirring occasionally. Stir in beans; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until beans are heated through. Season with salt and black pepper, as desired. Garnish with cilantro, if desired.

Recipe and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt