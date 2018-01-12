“He can be a loose cannon:” U.S. Marshals look to track down 26-year-old Peter Cotton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- U.S. Marshals are searching for 26-year-old Peter Cotton, a man who also goes by the names of "Pierre" and "Pete" Cotton.

He’s described as having an explosive temper -- and has been on the run since 2015.

Agents believe he's in hiding out in the Racine area.

Despite the warrants already stacked against him, agents say he continues to break the law.

“Peter Cotton is wanted for a parole violation of sexual assault,” the agent on his case explained.

Cotton has a criminal record containing theft, stolen property, and drug charges. He was arrested for sexual assault in 2010. The victim was under the age of 15.

“He also has two warrants with Racine County: One for failure to register as a sex offender and a second one he picked up in December, for endangering the safety of another individual with use of a dangerous weapon,” the agent said.

Cotton's last known address is near the intersection of 3 Mile road and Erie street in Racine.

Officials describe Cotton as 5'4" tall, 150 pounds and has a noticeable scar above his lip.

Agents ask that anyone who knows of his whereabouts to come forward and send information to the U.S. Marshals tipline -- but they ask that you not approach the fugitive.

“Just be careful because he can be a loose cannon you don't know what you are going to get when you encounter him,” the agent said.

If you have any information on Cotton, you're asked to call the tipline at 414-297-3707.