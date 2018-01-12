Huffing on the bus: Watch as passengers turn on man seen inhaling spray can on MCTS bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A man was captured on cellphone video appearing to inhale fumes to get high on a Milwaukee County Transit System Bus. It's not the police, but passengers themselves who jumped into action.

On his regular bus Thursday morning, January 11th, Stephen Buck says there was nothing normal about the ride.

"Some dude got on the bus saying he lost his 'M' card or something, and he was asking if he could get on for free. The bus driver was nice enough to let him on for free," said Buck.

Buck says the driver's generosity turned into instant regret after strange noises were heard from the seat ahead of him.

"He is getting high off the spray can...you can smell it," Buck can be heard saying in the cellphone video.

"I'm sitting there and I hear this noise going off, and I don't even realize what's going on -- and it's the can he's using to spray with and I don't even realize what's going on," Buck explained.

Buck can be heard in the video telling the passenger to, "Get the (expletive) off the bus or go to jail. I have you on camera right here. There's cameras on the buses."

Not only would the man not leave, he wouldn't stop spraying the can.

"I don't even know exactly what he had to be honest, but he had something he was just sitting there huffing it," said Buck.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After words were exchanged the man pushed back. The passengers decided they had enough.

"Some dude in the back of the bus like helped me out, and we pretty much put dude up in the corner and we pushed him off the bus," Buck said. "It was just a crazy story. It all happened so quick."

MCTS calls incidents like this extremely rare, saying your chances of having an uneventful ride are higher than 99.9 percent of the time.

After the man was thrown off, the driver asked him if he was OK and then went on his way. Surprisingly, no one called police. Talking with both the bus company and the witness, it doesn't sound like anyone is going to; they consider the incident "unfortunate."