× Corporation pays maximum fine in asbestos exposure case

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Authorities say the corporate owner of a former Wisconsin factory accused of ordering workers to remove insulation that contained asbestos has paid the maximum fine under terms of a plea agreement.

The incident happened six years ago at Grede foundry in Berlin. Federal prosecutors say managers failed to provide the employees with adequate safety equipment and didn’t tell the workers they were dealing with asbestos while removing material from the roof of an inactive industrial oven.

In addition to the fine, the company agreed to provide 11 workers with more than $340,000 to provide for future medical monitoring for mesothelioma and similar lung conditions.

The foundry shut down in 2015.