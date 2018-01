MILWAUKEE —¬†Milwaukee officials responded to a fire near 77th and Thurston Friday night, January 12th.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire was in a two-story wood framed duplex.

All residents were able to evacuate safely before fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries.

Officials do not believe the building was a total loss and are still waiting for damage estimates.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.