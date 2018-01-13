Watch: Snowy Owl released after being treated at Wisconsin Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT WASHINGTON -- A rare Snowy Owl being treated at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, was released back into the wild on Saturday, January 13th.

The special event was held at the Forest Beach Migratory Preserve in Port Washington.

The injured owl -- now with the name "Iglaak" -- was found in a We Energies parking lot downtown back in November. He was treated for a fractured toe, anemia, internal parasites and dehydration.

A small group gathered to see Iglaak's release on Saturday, and with a few flaps of his wings, he took off into the sky.

A rare sight indeed!