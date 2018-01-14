× 19-year-old man dies at hospital after shooting in New Holstein

NEW HOLSTEIN — A 19-year-old man died at the hospital after a shooting in New Holstein Saturday night, Jan. 13.

It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Officials with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding the shooting on County Highway Q in New Holstein. The victim was taken to the hospital via Flight for Life — where he died.

Calumet County sheriff’s officials were interviewing “several” witnesses Sunday. They said the community is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.