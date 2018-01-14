Family of young father killed near 41st and Hadley speaks out: “Nobody should be going through this”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The family of a Milwaukee homicide victim gathered to remember him Sunday, Jan. 14.

Roland Cumberlander Jr., 31, was shot and killed near 41st and Hadley Thursday, Jan. 11.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, and identify who was behind it.

His family spoke out -- saying the violence needs to stop.

"There was three shootings Thursday night. All of this needs to stop. Nobody should be going through this. He was just 31 years old. He just turned 31. He had one son,"

That son is 6 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.