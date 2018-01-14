× Milwaukee Wave 12-2 on the season after loss to Monterrey Flash in Mexico

MONTERREY, Mexico — The Milwaukee Wave lost to the Monterrey Flash Sunday night, Jan. 14 in Monterrey, Mexico. This leaves the Wave 0-2 for the weekend, but 12-2 for the 2017-2018 season thus far.

“We treated tonight’s game like a playoff game even though it got away from us near the end,” said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero in a news release. “At the end of the day, it was a great experience as long as we take away some learning aspects and get better towards playoffs.”

The goal scorers from Sunday night were Ricardhino Sobreira (three), Ian Bennett (two), Marcio Leite, Robert Renaud, Drew Ruggles, Hans Denissen, and Angel Curiel (one).

The Milwaukee Wave head home after a long and busy weekend in Mexico for a quick turnaround as they play the Cedar Rapids Rampage on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 7:35 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Milwaukee has currently beaten the Rampage three times this season scoring 11 goals in each match.

“We lost two in a row and we’re not happy about it,” Oliviero said in the release. “We need to get back to our ways and win. This is what we are shooting for on Thursday.”

The Milwaukee Wave return home on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 12:0 5p.m. to face the Syracuse Silver Knights with Nickelodeon presents SpongeBob Squarepants. Get your tickets by calling 414-224-9283 or visiting MilwaukeeWave.com.