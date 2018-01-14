× TMZ shares first photo taken in public of Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TMZ is sharing “the first photo taken in public” of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, amid rumors the two are dating.

According to TMZ, Rodgers and Patrick were spotted grabbing a bite to eat Saturday night, Jan. 13 at The Mission Mexican restaurant in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Witnesses told TMZ the two sat next to each other, but there was no PDA. Additionally, TMZ was told other patrons recognized them, but left them alone.

Rumors have been swirling about the reported couple, who apparently got together shortly after the holidays, after Patrick broke up with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. after 5 years.