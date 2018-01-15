Original play chronicling the final moments of MLK Jr.’s life part of the tribute at church in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life and work was celebrated in a special way at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Milwaukee Monday, Jan. 15, on what would've been his 89th birthday, and the 50th anniversary of his final year alive.

"Commemorates the Dr. King who who confronted not only racism in our society, but also the evils of militarism, poverty and economic injustice," Jarrett English with the ACLU of Wisconsin said.

The 17th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Program included an original play chronicling the final moments of Dr. King's life using Rev. King's own words.

Andre Lee Ellis said he hopes the spirit of Dr. King and his work empowered the audience to carry on the fight for equality.

"The freedom, the justice, the understanding -- in many ways we've gone backwards," he said.

Those in attendance honored Dr. King's memory and heeded the call to action -- marching from the steps of the church to the MLK monument a few blocks away.

This program has been held at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood for nearly 10 years.

