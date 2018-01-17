Beulah Brinton: Milwaukee Recreation’s only stand-alone community center serves people of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Beulah Brinton Community Center to preview this winter's Milwaukee Recreation Department activities. Milwaukee Recreation offers a variety of programs and activities throughout the year for every age level.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Beulah Brinton Community Center (website)

Milwaukee Recreation's only stand-alone community center serves people of all ages. The center is open six days a week and is available for rentals and birthday parties on Sunday. The extended hours and uniqueness of the center allow for a wide variety of programming opportunities. The diversity of classes attracts people from Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs. While the center welcomes an average of 1,500 patrons per week, it maintains a friendly and warm atmosphere.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video