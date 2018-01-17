Beulah Brinton: Milwaukee Recreation’s only stand-alone community center serves people of all ages

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Beulah Brinton Community Center to preview this winter's Milwaukee Recreation Department activities. Milwaukee Recreation offers a variety of programs and activities throughout the year for every age level.
About Beulah Brinton Community Center (website)
Milwaukee Recreation's only stand-alone community center serves people of all ages. The center is open six days a week and is available for rentals and birthday parties on Sunday. The extended hours and uniqueness of the center allow for a wide variety of programming opportunities.
The diversity of classes attracts people from Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs. While the center welcomes an average of 1,500 patrons per week, it maintains a friendly and warm atmosphere.
Brinton celebrated its 36th anniversary at the current site in May 2017
Beulah Brinton is the home for youth, adult, and senior activities. The mornings and afternoons are for the senior programs, which include volleyball, bingo, cards, pool and darts. Beulah Brinton is also a site for the senior lunch program.
Youth classes include: baton, ballet, Fine Motor Marvels, Toddler Play Group, Tae Kwon Do, and more. Classes focusing on health and wellness include adult aerobics from stress relieving yoga to high intensity Zumba.
Sports leagues include volleyball for adults and basketball for youth.