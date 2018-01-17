January is considered “breakup month”: The best ways for you to go your separate ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know people are twice as likely to break up between now and Valentine's Day than any other time of the year? Professional matchmaker, Julie Amann with It's Just Lunch, joins Real Milwaukee with the best ways to split.

• January is typically the time of year when most of us are thinking about making a fresh start.

• Unfortunately, the holidays can bring out the best -- and worst -- in people, and they can often make issues within a relationship worse.

• The stress of the season and getting together with family may cause more fights than festive feelings.

• Meantime, other couples who may have wanted to break up before the holidays decide to put a 'freeze' on their relationship -- because they simply don`t want to face the holidays alone. But now that the holidays are over, they feel like it`s time to make a change and move on.

Be Sure

It's always a good idea to make sure you're initiating a breakup for the right reasons. Don't just impulsively call it quits. Evaluate whether your decision is more just an emotional one.

Ask yourself -- 'is there a way we might be able to work it out?'

If not and it`s truly what you need and want, then you can move forward without regretting it too much or hurting someone unnecessarily.

Be Honest

Don't dance around why you`re breaking up.

There's nothing worse than being on the other end of a breakup an not quite knowing why the other person did it or assuming the worst!

Be clear about your reasons.

Be Kind

Being honest doesn't mean you need to go into every single detail and every single negative 'flaw' you see in the other person or the relationship.

Breakups are bad enough -- you don`t have to be cruel.

Be wary of the break up, then make up cycle!

Once you've made up your mind, don`t change your decision.

Your partner might try to convince you to give it 'one more try', but unless there`s been a change or a reason why you should, don`t fall for it.

And remember -- once you split, you forfeit the right to text, call, DM, and like their social media posts -- and vice versa! Make it a fully clean break, even on social media.

You don't want to be tempted to reconnect.

Lastly, don't break up by text or 'ghost' the other person and fall off the face of the planet. That's not a good or mature way to break up!

Have the nerve to say it to the other person by phone or face-to-face. It`s just classier.