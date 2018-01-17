× Marquette University Police Chief Paul Mascari cited for OWI; placed on leave

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University Police Chief Paul Mascari has been cited for OWI.

It happened while Chief Mascari was off duty, and away from campus.

Below is a statement from an MU spokesman, confirming the incident:

“We are aware of a police citation issued to our Marquette University Police Chief for operating a vehicle while intoxicated while he was off duty and away from campus. The chief has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. Marquette University takes the conduct of all of our employees very seriously.”

We’ve requested further information from MU officials.