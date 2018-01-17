Smoothie secrets: Dietitian shares drink ingredients that will help fuel your day

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you like them for a quick breakfast or a portable lunch -- easy-to-drink smoothies can add a nutritious punch to fuel your day. Registered dietitian, Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life, joins Real Milwaukee to help you make healthy smoothies at home.
1) Base
• Select a calcium containing or calcium-fortified liquid
• Generally, a cup to 1 ½ cup per smoothie
2) Protein
• Aim for 25 grams of protein per breakfast smoothie
• Consuming protein within one hour of waking helps with hormone level and weight balance
3) Fruit
• Berries are best due to being lowest in sugar
• Select greener bananas. They provide resistant starch, a prebiotic and contains little sugar.
• Limit to 1 to a maximum of 1 ½ cup total fruit
4) Go for the green
• Add a handful or two of fresh spinach or kale.
• Avocado also makes for a creamy smoothie; it's higher in calories, so stick to 1/4 of a Hass avocado per smoothie (and by the way it`s technically a fruit
• Green dried veggie powders also a healthy, convenient option
5) Fiber
• Hemp, chia, ground flaxseeds add heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, along with keep-you-full fiber.
6) Super Charged Booster. 1 tbsp. of the following
• Maca Powder
• Bee Pollen
• Goji Berries
• Cocoa powder
• Match green tea