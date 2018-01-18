Former Waukesha Fire Chief Jesse Alba files defamation lawsuit against woman he had affair with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- Waukesha's former fire chief is firing back at the woman he had an affair with. Jesse Alba and his wife, Vickie, are bringing a defamation lawsuit against the woman who ultimately played a role in Alba losing his job.

After a promotion to Waukesha's fire chief in May of 2013, Jesse Alba quickly found himself fighting to keep his job. Months later, he was demoted. Now, he's struggling to even get interviews with departments.

"The impact of not working now has an impact on my family and how I'll spend the rest of my life," said Alba.

On Monday, January 22nd, Alba and his attorney, Douglas Rose, will be in Waukesha County court, proceeding with the defamation case. It's been pending for 18 months and soon headed for trial.

"You do a Google search, even today, and what do you find? One of the first things that came up today, 'fire chief demoted for sexual harassment,'" said Rose.

Rose says the affair was consensual and there was no harassment.

"Her claim of sexual harassment was not true. And she should be held accountable," said Rose.

What ultimately got Alba in trouble with the Waukesha Police and Fire Commission, was asking the woman in his department to quit after the six-month-long affair ended because it was distracting to both of them at work.

"It was difficult for me," Alba said.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine asked, "So why didn't you offer to resign?"

Alba responded, "Well, she had another job and I didn't at that point."

FOX6 is not naming the woman, and her legal representative offered "no comment" when we reached out to him Thursday.

Alba says he just wants to clear his name.

FOX6's Bret Lemoine asked, "Do you regret the affair?"

Alba responded, "I do. I regret it. The fact is, we had a friendship for eight years and that went down the wrong time."

The woman ultimately did resign. She had been requested to provide testimony before the police and fire commission during prior hearings but did not appear.

FOX6 also reached out to Waukesha's city attorney but did not hear back.