× MPS decides not to move forward with 1 instructional calendar for 2018-19 school year

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced on Thursday, Jan. 18 the decision has been made to not move forward with a proposal for one instructional calendar for the 2018-19 school year — and instead propose two calendars.

In a video posted to YouTube, MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver stated, “The plan to move all schools to one early start calendar started as idea that we felt would help improve student success, provide more opportunities for growth, and be financially responsible.”

However, based on feedback, the school district is not moving forward with that proposal for the next school year. For the 2018-19 school year, elementary schools will adhere to the traditional calendar beginning in September. Secondary schools will maintain the August early start calendar.

Watch message from MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver