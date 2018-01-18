“Setting a bad example:” Marquette University Police Chief Paul Mascari cited for OWI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Marquette University's police chief is on administrative leave after he was cited for OWI. Chief Paul Mascari has been with the university since 2004, and chief since 2015, when the departed was created.

According to the university, Chief Mascari was off-duty and off-campus when he was cited for OWI.

"It's hard to look one direction and not see campus police, so in a sense, it's a really good thing for safety," said Elliot Shambeau, MU sophomore.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, students like Shambeau were just learning of the citation.

"Slightly alarming as those are the individuals that are preventing us from drinking underage," said Shambeau.

Marquette police headquarters is across the street from Shambeau's residence hall, and he said the citation is unfortunate -- however...

"We can't judge the entire police force from one event," said Shambeau.

Fellow sophomore, Mitchell Piacsek agreed the optics are not good.

"It's definitely setting a bad example, but we do teach forgiveness," said Piacsek.

Both Piacsek and Shambeau said they will defer to the administration as to what happens next. At an institution that has well-defined rules for student behavior, the students expect the same for university staff.

In an earlier statement, a Marquette University spokesman said the university takes the conduct of all their employees very seriously and will not comment further as this is a personnel matter.