Family dog dead, 1 firefighter hurt after house fire in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — A firefighter suffered a minor injury responding to a house fire that happened near 108th Street and Glendale Avenue in Wauwatosa on Friday, January 19th.

The call to authorities came in around 2:45 p.m.

According to the Wauwatosa Fire Department, the fire started in the living room of the single-story home. It was quickly extinguished and placed under control within 18 minutes of the first unit arriving.

Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire but a family dog died inside, likely due to smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene but did not require medical treatment.

PHOTO GALLERY

The home suffered moderate fire and smoke damage throughout. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department was assisted by the Milwaukee Fire Department on the call.