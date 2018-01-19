× Governor Scott Walker to issue 2 executive orders to fight opioid abuse

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker plans to issue two executive orders to fight opioid abuse.

The governor plans to sign the orders Friday afternoon in Eau Claire.

One order would create the Governor’s Commission on Substance Abuse Treatment Delivery. The commission would include the co-chairs of the Governor’s Task Force on Opioid Abuse or their designees as well as representatives from the health care industry.

The panel would study the feasibility of regional resource centers for addiction treatment and deliver recommendations by Nov. 30.

The other order would require the state Department of Health Services to create the Governor’s Faith-Based Summit on Opioids for pastors and priests; develop best practices for police and emergency workers responding to overdoses and develop statewide standards for data submission on people seeking addiction treatment.