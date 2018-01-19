MILWAUKEE -- It's time to Laugh It Up Milwaukee! Mark Shapiro from the Jewish Community Center and Katie Sanders from Safe and Sound join FOX6 WakeUp with details on the upcoming event.
About Laugh It Up Milwaukee (website)
Laugh It Up Milwaukee 2018 presents beloved comedian Wayne Brady for an evening of laughter, friendship and community. Join the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center - and our signature partner, Safe & Sound Milwaukee — at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, January 27, 2018. Together, we will celebrate the power of partnerships coming together to build a healthier Milwaukee. This benefit event is presented by the JCC, and will support the JCC, Safe & Sound Milwaukee, and past Laugh It Up Milwaukee partner organizations. The JCC is a non-profit, social service agency committed to meeting the ever changing needs of the entire community by offering diversified social, educational, recreational and cultural programs within a Jewish setting. Safe & Sound Milwaukee unites residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods. Safe & Sound is a nationally recognized nonprofit with a proven strategy to improve public safety.