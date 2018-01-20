Caledonia police search for driver who struck squad twice during traffic stop, pursuit

CALEDONIA — Caledonia police are searching for a person of interest after officials say they backed into their squad during a traffic stop and fled the scene. The incident happened early Saturday morning, January 20th.

According to the Caledonia Police Department, officers pulled over a black four-door Nissan around 1:22 a.m., on Douglas Avenue, near 5 Mile Road. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver backed into the squad and and began to flee. Officials say a pursuit began and police say the fleeing driver struck the squad a second time.

The driver of the Nissan eventually stopped, and then ran from the vehicle on foot. He’s been identified as 37-year-old Gary Booker — but he is not yet in custody.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to find Booker. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 262-835-4423 ext. 139 — or Crime Stoppers 888-636-9330.

No officers were injured during this incident. Caledonia police were assisted by the Racine Police Department, Racine Sheriff’s Office and the Wind Point Police Department.