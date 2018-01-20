× Milwaukee snaps Wright State’s 8-game win streak, 66-61

MILWAUKEE — Brock Stull had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Milwaukee beat Horizon League-leader Wright State 66-61 on Saturday night, snapping the Raiders’ eight-game winning streak.

Milwaukee (10-12, 3-6 Horizon League) stopped a four-game skid while Wright State (15-6, 7-1) ended its best stretch since winning 11 straight during the 2007-08 season. The Raiders are now tied with Northern Kentucky, which beat Green Bay on Saturday, atop the league standings.

Brett Prahl added 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting for the Panthers. Bryce Barnes chipped in 12 points and Jeremiah Bell had 10.

Loudon Love scored 16 points and Everett Winchester had 13 for Wright State, which shot 24 of 62 (38.7 percent) from the floor, including 15 missed 3-point attempts.

Winchester’s layup gave the Raiders their last lead, 56-50 with 6:29 to play. Carson Warren-Newsome answered with a 3-pointer, sparking an 11-5 surge to end the game. Stull scored the last six points for Milwaukee.