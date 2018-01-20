Republican Party of Wisconsin celebrates grand opening of Racine field office

RACINE — With the gubernatorial race coming up this year, the Republican Party of Wisconsin is stepping up its preparations. The party announced plans to more than double the number of existing offices it currently has open. Saturday, January 20th, the Republican Party celebrated the grand opening of its Racine field office.

Governor Scott Walker was in attendance, looking for reelection for his third term.

“Opening up offices like this here and I was in Wausau and the Sheboygan areas before this, this is really about getting people energized to start knocking on doors, making phone calls, connecting person to person,” Walker said.

Nine Democrats are slated to square off in the August primary.

The winner will take on Governor Walker in November.