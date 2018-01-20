Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Mitchell Park Domes are one of Milwaukee's "must-see" attractions. This winter, the Show Dome features "Railroad to Wonderland" -- something that's sure to be a treat for kids of all ages. It's a model railroad display to rival some of the best with an "Alice in Wonderland" twist. FOX6's Evan Peterson stopped by the Show Dome on Saturday, Jan. 20 for a look around.

About "Railroad to Wonderland" (from website)

Railroad to Wonderland, a garden train show, will take visitors on a trip to a land that becomes curiouser and curiouser. The show opens Jan. 20, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m., at The Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. The show runs through March 18. G-scale trains will wind their way on four sets of track along the quiet riverbank near Alice’s house, down the rabbit hole, and through the looking glass to the world of the White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, and Queen of Hearts. Show hours are Monday–Friday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with extended hours Thursdays (Jan. 25–March 15) until 9 p.m.; and Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m.