Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reveals new information about officer-involved shooting in Racine

RACINE — Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Racine Police Department and the mayor’s office in Racine provided new information on Monday, Jan. 22 about an officer-involved shooting that happened at 14th and Park last week.

DOJ officials said on Monday that 2 Racine police officers, identified as Chad Stillman and Peter Boeck, conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 14th St. and Villa St. The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Donte Shannon of Racine, fled on foot and was pursued by the officers. The officers witnessed Shannon brandish a firearm and responded with gun fire, striking him.

Shannon passed away while being taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Investigator Stillman and Officer Boeck are not injured and have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of this investigation, per department policy. Investigator Stillman has been a law enforcement officer for 15 years and Officer Boeck for 16 years. Both law enforcement officers have been employed by Racine Police Department for the entirety of their law enforcement careers.

The Wisconsin DOJ-led investigation of this incident has been a collaboration between DCI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, and Mt. Pleasant Police Department. The Racine Police Department has been fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Racine County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

More than 30 protestors gathered outside Racine mayor’s office. Mayor, Police chief, rep from @WisDOJ expected to give update on last week’s deadly OIS. pic.twitter.com/UDtCSjoLsy — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) January 22, 2018