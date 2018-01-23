DNR confirms cougar sightings in Town of Rosendale, Merrill, Antigo in December, January

FOND DU LAC COUNTY — A big cat sighting in Fond du Lac County has been confirmed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

A cougar was spotted on a trail camera on Jan. 5 in the Town of Rosendale on the west side of Fond du Lac County.

According to the DNR, there have been several confirmed mountain lion sightings in the last month or two. One was near Merrill and the other was near Antigo.

The DNR said there’s no evidence that cougars are breeding in Wisconsin, and they’re likely coming from states out west.

