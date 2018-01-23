“Inappropriate and racist message:” Officials condemn picture showing segregated water fountains inside Franklin H.S.

FRANKLIN — A picture taken inside Franklin High School on Monday, Jan . 22 and posted on social media has prompted a response from officials within the school district. The photo shows two water fountains in one of the school’s hallways — they are labeled “white” and “colored.”

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, Franklin School District officials sent a letter to families that says the photo was “an inappropriate and racist message.” School officials say they have been able to identify the person responsible — and are addressing the student’s behavior.

Here is the complete message from Franklin High School Principal Michael Vuolo:

“Monday afternoon, an inappropriate and racist message was displayed at Franklin High School. Administration was able to identify the individual responsible and address that student’s behavior. “This act was in no way part of any school project, curriculum, or initiative. This was an individual act of student behavior. Franklin High School administration is aware of a photo showing this racist imagery and comments circulating on social media in and outside of our community. Campus safety is a priority. We work closely with the Franklin Police Department to ensure our community is safe. “Franklin High School values each and every one of our students. This act of intolerance by an individual does not represent the values of Franklin High School or the approximately 1700 people who teach and learn here every day. The display was offensive, hurtful, and wrong. As a school community, we have a responsibility to treat one another with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion. “Our entire staff will continue to work to address student well-being. Student services and administrative staff are available for students and parents to talk with; please contact the high school office at 414-423-4640.”