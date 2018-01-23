× Missing and endangered: Green Bay police looking for 16-year-old girl

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police are looking for a missing, endangered 16-year-old girl.

Police said this case was initially being investigated as a runaway case, but new information has led the police department to upgrade the case to missing, endangered.

Iveth Frias-Leon is a Hispanic girl standing 5’4″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Frias-Leon was reported missing Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 2:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Bay police.