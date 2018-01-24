× Colectivo Coffee employees arrive at work in Third Ward to find large, hand-painted mural defaced

MILWAUKEE — Vandals struck in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. When employees at the Colectivo Coffee store near Broadway and St. Paul arrived at work on Wednesday, Jan. 24, they found the building’s large, hand-painted mural had been defaced.

It is believed that this happened overnight — and at this point, there’s no word whether any suspects have been caught.

According to a statement from Colectivo officials, this mural has been a part of the Third Ward landscape since the Colectivo Coffee opened in 2014.

If you have any information — you’re asked to contact police.