Former Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman elected into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman — who earned his 600th career save while with the Crew — has been elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Brewers player will be joined by Chipper Jones, a first ballot Hall of Famer and former third baseman for the Braves.

Hoffman was chosen in his third year, getting 79.9 percent after missing by just five votes last time. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second to Mariano Rivera’s 652.

Also going into the Hall of Fame is outfielder Vladimir Guerrero — and another first ballot inductee is Jim Thome.