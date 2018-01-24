Former Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman elected into Baseball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO - APRIL 15: Trevor Hoffman of the Milwaukee Brewers, wearing a number 42 jersey in honor of Jackie Robinson, delivers the ball as he finishes off the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the 9th inning at Wrigley Field on April 15, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Brewers defeated the Cubs 8-6. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Milwaukee Brewers closer Trevor Hoffman — who earned his 600th career save while with the Crew — has been elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The former Brewers player will be joined by Chipper Jones, a first ballot Hall of Famer and former third baseman for the Braves.

Hoffman was chosen in his third year, getting 79.9 percent after missing by just five votes last time. The former San Diego Padres closer had 601 saves, second to Mariano Rivera’s 652.

Also going into the Hall of Fame is outfielder Vladimir Guerrero — and another first ballot inductee is Jim Thome.