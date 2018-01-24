Ozaukee County officials respond to vehicle fire on I-43 northbound in Mequon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on I-43 northbound in Mequon. It happened shortly before 8 a.m., on Wednesday, January 24th.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the car was on the shoulder of the road near the County Line exit.

The sheriff's office says the black Volkswagen Jetta started smoking and the driver pulled over. The driver and a passenger were able to get out safely before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Traffic was slowed while emergency crews responded to the scene.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office was assisted by North Shore Fire Department, Mequon Fire Department and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.