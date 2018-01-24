“Storm Chasers” star Joel Taylor found dead from suspected overdose

Joel Taylor, a star on Discovery Channel’s “Storm Chasers,” has died from a suspected overdose on a cruise ship, according to a report from TMZ.

The report says passengers on the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Harmony of the Seas, tell TMZ the boat had plenty of drugs on board, and “Taylor was partaking.” TMZ was told among the drugs were Ecstasy and cocaine.

TMZ says the 38-year-old was found unresponsive in his cabin on Tuesday, January 23rd and authorities were alerted when the boat arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico.