Common Council committee votes against confirming Paul Nannis as interim Health Department director
MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, Jan. 25 voted against confirming Paul Nannis as interim director of the Milwaukee Health Department.
The vote was 1-1-3 — with Alderman Terry Witkowski voting yes, Alderman Mark Borkowski, Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Jose Perez voting no, and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis abstaining.
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett’s office issued this statement in response to the committee’s vote:
‘It’s very civic-minded of Mr. Nannis to step up for this 120-day appointment and lend his expertise in a time when the department is in need of leadership. It’s a mistake to force the department to be drifting when we should all be united in doing what is best for the citizens of this community.”
Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker resigned after it was learned that follow-up notification for families with children who have tested positive for elevated levels of lead may not have been sent by the Milwaukee Health Department.
The city has since mailed letters to more than 6,400 families, alerting parents their child needs additional testing or services based on initial lead testing results.
Additionally, three clinics are offering lead testing:
- Keenan Health Center: 3200 N. 36th St.
- Northwest Health Center: 7630 W. Mill Rd.
- Southside Health Center: 1639 S. 23rd St.
The City of Milwaukee has also set up a phone number, 414-286-8800, available for those with questions about lead.