× Common Council committee votes against confirming Paul Nannis as interim Health Department director

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Common Council’s Public Safety Committee on Thursday, Jan. 25 voted against confirming Paul Nannis as interim director of the Milwaukee Health Department.

The vote was 1-1-3 — with Alderman Terry Witkowski voting yes, Alderman Mark Borkowski, Alderman Bob Donovan and Alderman Jose Perez voting no, and Alderwoman Chantia Lewis abstaining.