‘I am concerned:’ Congresswoman Moore sends letters to CDC, HUD amid lead testing controversy

MILWAUKEE — Congresswoman Gwen Moore has sent letters to the CDC and US Department of Housing and Urban Development — seeking information about how the “Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program” is being managed. According to a news release from Congresswoman Moore’s office, the letters reference reports that the Milwaukee Health Department failed to notify families of children with elevated levels of lead in their blood.

“As you know, the 2014 crisis in Flint, Michigan brought national attention to the issue of lead in drinking water, as well as the devastating health consequences on young children. A couple years later, the Wisconsin Council on Children and Families released their analysis of the rate of lead poisoning among children in Wisconsin. This analysis showed that the rate of lead poisoning among children in Wisconsin is nearly equal to Flint, Michigan. In Wisconsin, 4.6 percent of children under the age of six who were tested had lead poisoning; Flint, Michigan’s rate was 4.9 percent. The analysis further found that a disproportionate number of African-American children had lead poisoning,” Moore said in the release. “I am concerned about my constituents, especially the children who may not have received appropriate care. I urge you to investigate the administration of this program and ensure it is in compliance with the guidelines for lead poisoning as established by the federal Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program.”

Below is the text of the letters, as issued by Moore’s office: