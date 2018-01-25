LifeStriders provides physical, psychological “experiences and services to individuals with special needs”

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at LifeStriders in Waukesha. LifeStriders is a non-profit organization that provides life-enhancing, physical and psychological experiences and services, to individuals with special needs.

About LifeStriders (website)

LifeStriders Therapeutic Riding Program incorporates elements of Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy and other modalities in order to address the needs of each client. These fun and interactive sessions focus on clients’ unique strengths in order to help them meet their individual challenges.​

We are able to run this incredible organization because of our vounteers! By volunteering to help us out in any way, you will be giving back to the community, and enriching yours, and the lives of others. We are currently looking for volunteers to help in various positions.