3 dead following crash on I-43 in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY — Three people were killed in a multiple vehicle crash on I-43 northbound in Manitowoc County. It happened Thursday, January 25th around 3:30 p.m.

The crash happened south of County Road C in the Town of Newton.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation shows a 40-year-old man from rural Whitelaw, was operating a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck southbound on I-43, when he crossed over the median and collided with a 2001 Ford Windstar van. The van was being driven by a 62-year-old Manitowoc man, with a passenger, a 33-year-old woman.

As a result of the crash, a small fire ignited in the engine of the truck.

All three were trapped and had to be extracted.

The driver of the pickup truck and passenger of the van, were both pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the van was taken to Theda Clark Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office.

The interstate was closed for several hours while officials responded to the scene.