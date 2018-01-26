24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed following dispute in Menomonee Falls; suspect at large

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near near Pilgrim Road and Megal Court in Menomonee Falls on Friday evening, January 26th.

The call to officials came in around 4:20 p.m.

According to Menomonee Falls police, there had been a dispute between two drivers who knew each other which resulted in a shooting.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting suspect fled the scene.

Officials are now looking to locate the known suspect.

Traffic was diverted while police were on scene.

Officials say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.