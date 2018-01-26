× Report: Taser used on Bucks’ rookie Sterling Brown during arrest over his parking at Walgreens

MILWAUKEE — A Taser was used on Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie Sterling Brown when he was arrested Thursday night, Jan. 25 after double parking in two handicapped spaces at the Walgreens store near 27th and National in Milwaukee — a law enforcement source told News/Talk 1130 WISN.

According to the report by Dan O’Donnell, the source indicated officers were writing a parking ticket on Brown’s Mercedes when Brown confronted them and became combative. O’Donnell is reporting one of the officers then used his Taser on Brown and arrested him on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Neither the Milwaukee Police Department nor the Milwaukee Bucks have responded to O’Donnell’s request for comment on the incident.

FOX6 News reached out to police, who said a 22-year-old was arrested around 2 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the Walgreens when officers encountered a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces. An MPD spokesman said “during the incident an electronic control device was deployed and the man was arrested.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not identify the suspect.

A Bucks’ spokesman said this in a statement: “We are aware of the situation with Sterling Brown and are looking into it.”