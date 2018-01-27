× Man stabbed at Town of Burlington bar over game of pool; suspect in custody

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — One man was taken to the hospital after he got stabbed at a bar in the Town of Burlington Friday night, January 26th.

Deputies say they took a 911 call of a stabbing of a patron at the Countryside Pub around 9:15 p.m. When Racine County Sheriff Deputies made it to the scene, they found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his lower left side. Burlington Area Rescue came to the scene and took the victim to the hospital where he was then transported to a different hospital by Flight For Life. The man is in stable condition.

Officials identified the suspect as Paul Blair, a 40-year-old Walworth County man who was a regular at the bar. Blair was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

The incident started with the two men arguing over a pool game that then turned into a physical fight with each other before the suspect stabbed the victim.

Blair is in jail for the following charges:

1 st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Substantial Battery

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Disorderly Conduct