MPD: 17-year-old boy shot near 37th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot near North 37th and Silver Spring Drive on Saturday, January 27th.

The call to officials came around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the teen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are searching for suspects involved.