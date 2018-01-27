Man who attempted to sexually assault mail carrier found incompetent in court

MILWAUKEE — A 28-year-old man was in court Friday, January 27th after being charged for attempting to sexually assault a mail carrier doing her job.

A rambunctious Lyndon Dale Jackson entered a Milwaukee County courtroom cursing and talking uncontrollably.

“Is my mama in this mf?” Jackson asked. “I had just gotten a job at Staffer Partners making $2,500 a week.”

He was also heard rambling until his microphone was cut off. Jackson was cuffed and in court of a charge of attempted second degree sexual assault.

“Ya’ll know I ain’t do nothing to that lady,” Jackson said.

According to the criminal complaint, the 53-year-old female mail carrier was near the area of 32nd and Wells delivering mail around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 24th. She had a postal bin in her hands as she was delivering mail when she heard a man yelling nearby. The man, Lyndon Dale Jackson, was walking along the sidewalk carrying a large black bag. The mail carrier said Jackson was “foaming at the mouth” and “acting crazy.”

Jackson dropped his bag and then came towards the mail carrier saying, “I’m fixin’ to get some (expletive) today.” The criminal complaint says Jackson was looking right at her when he said it and he kept approaching her until he was just an arm’s length away. To defend herself, she swung the postal bin at Jackson, hitting him twice — but that did not stop him. So the victim started swinging her arms and attempting to fight him off while screaming for help.

A witness nearby said “something didn’t seem right” so she ran up to them and told the woman to run and call 911. The witness, a female security guard who was carrying her gun in a holster, asked Jackson what he was doing. He responded by saying, “I’m gonna rape her.” She then fired three shots into the ground. Shortly after, police responded to the scene.

Police instructed the witness to drop the weapon — which she then proceeded to do. As officers approached Jackson, he refused to listen to commands and refused to show officers his hands. Force was used to get Jackson to follow directions. Jackson was then placed into custody.

While in court Friday, Jackson was ordered to have a competency examination and remanded into custody. FOX6 has been told the U.S. Postal inspectors are also involved in the investigation — because a mail carrier was involved.