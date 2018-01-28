× Milwaukee man hurt in motorcycle crash on I-43 after report of fight in tavern in Muskego

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on I-43 near the Hale Interchange Sunday morning, Jan. 28.

It all started when Muskego police got a call around 2:20 a.m. about a fight that broke out at a tavern. A motorcycle that was seen at the establishment was connected to a crash later Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., police received a call about a motorcycle that was involved in a single-vehicle crash on College Ave. near Preston Dr. The person who made the call said they helped the motorcycle’s operator upright the motorcycle, and the operator then left the scene. The caller told police that the motorcyclist was operating erratically and may have been impaired. An officer at the scene saw the motorcyclist leave the area and head onto I-43 northbound.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the motorcycle, but it failed to stop and continued northbound on the freeway. The officer then pursued the motorcycle as it continued to operate erratically. Officials say the motorcycle driver varied in speed, but never went over 70 miles-per-hour.

As the motorcycle entered the Hale Interchange, it drifted and struck a concrete barrier. Lanes on I-43 NB were closed at WIS 100 due to the accident for roughly an hour. The driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The Muskego Police Department continues to investigate and will pursue charges of OWI, second offense and fleeing/eluding an officer.