Analysis: Third of Gov. Walker donations came from out-of-state

DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 27: Scott Walker speaks during the Western Conservative Summit at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado on June 27, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. The Western Conservative Summit attracts thousands of conservatives and a number of prominent politicians; this year the lineup includes Rick Santorum, Mike Huckabee, Carly Fiorina, Ben Carson, and Scott Walker. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)
MADISON — A little more than a third of Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s individual campaign contributions came from people outside Wisconsin.
That’s according to a new analysis from government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
The analysis found Walker’s campaign collected nearly $7.2 million in donations in 2017, with nearly $6.6 million coming from individual contributors. About $4.2 million, or 64 percent, came from Wisconsin donors. Nearly $2.4 million, or 36 percent, came from out-of-staters.
Walker raised more than $13.9 million since he began his second four-year term in January 2015 and the end of 2017. About $8.1 million, or 58 percent, came from out-of-state donors.