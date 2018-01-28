Get crafty at the re:Craft and Relic Show in Franklin

FRANKLIN -- Taking something old and worn... then turning it into something new and beautiful. The re:Craft and Relic Show brings more than one hundred vendors that do just that. FOX6's Evan Peterson is at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex with a look at what they have to offer.

About re: Craft and Relic (website)

re:Craft and Relic is a two-day, indoor, ticketed shopping and entertainment event held three times a year at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin, WI. The next event is January 27-28, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., opening early on Saturday, November 11 at 9 a.m. for VIP ticketholders.

re:Craft and Relic exists to support an economy of makers and artisans who create and source quality handmade and one-of-a-kind products.

As our name playfully indicates, our focus is re(garding) craft, both the concept of craft as a whole and as it applies to re-purposing, reclaiming, and recycling materials. Additionally, “Relic” is a nod to vintage and antique goods and supplies, whether upcycled, restored, or left in their aged glory. Each event is unique, creating an exciting destination market mix of artisans, makers, upcyclers, collectors, curators, and self-proclaimed "junkers."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join thousands of Etsy-loving, Pinterest obsessed, DIY enthusiasts shopping for everything from shabby chic to European antiques, salvaged items, vintage and antique furniture for the home and garden, architectural salvage, vintage-inspired jewelry, repurposed and upcycled treasures, and beautiful handmade clothing. Our 150+ vendors travel from across the Midwest to bring you knitwear, fiber arts, home décor, furniture, apparel, handbags, accessories, children’s items, kitchen wares, silkscreened gifts, prints and illustrations, bath and body products, greeting cards, ceramics and pottery, artisanal food products, and many other unique items.

In addition to an unparalleled shopping experience, re:Craft and Relic offers DIY workshops (YOU:craft), vendor demonstrations, and other features to surprise and delight attendees.